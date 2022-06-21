Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given New €38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €56.00 ($58.95) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZLNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zalando from €90.00 ($94.74) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zalando from €88.00 ($92.63) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Zalando from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Zalando from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €87.00 ($91.58) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.58.

ZLNDY opened at $13.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.48. Zalando has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $62.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

