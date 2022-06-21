Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $34,883.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 23.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -1.57. Zeta Global has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $13.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 389.93% and a negative net margin of 61.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

