Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading Down 4.2%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.04. 51,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,424,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 61.52% and a negative return on equity of 389.93%. The firm had revenue of $126.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $34,883.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,850,000 after buying an additional 6,295,574 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,881,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 927,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 239,276 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,812,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 547,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.