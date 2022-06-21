Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.95.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $52,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,856 shares of company stock worth $978,548. 18.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.48. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $124.90.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.