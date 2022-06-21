Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.95.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.
In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $52,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,856 shares of company stock worth $978,548. 18.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ ZG opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.48. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $124.90.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
