Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 36065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 30.14 and a current ratio of 31.39. The stock has a market cap of C$3.41 million and a PE ratio of 1.31.

About Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC)

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.

