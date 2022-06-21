Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

ZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zymergen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 32,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $93,673.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 712,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,660 shares of company stock valued at $104,128. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZY. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Zymergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in Zymergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zymergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Zymergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zymergen by 28.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after buying an additional 336,702 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZY opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Zymergen has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Zymergen had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 1,962.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.51) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zymergen will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

