1,153 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,700 shares of company stock worth $30,059,459. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.03. 9,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,898. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 165.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.81.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENPH. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.67.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.