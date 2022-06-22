12,000 Shares in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Bought by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 720,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GHL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.84). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 33.70%. The company had revenue of $45.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 33,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $372,133.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,043. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 93,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.