1,220 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Bought by Pacific Wealth Management

Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Sempra makes up approximately 0.2% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SRE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.67.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $142.82 on Wednesday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.95.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.