15,157 Shares in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Acquired by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Matisse Capital owned 0.07% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 9.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 29.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

Shares of DMF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.55. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,677. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.