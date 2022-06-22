18,500 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Purchased by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter.

CALF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,823 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14.

