21,000 Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Bought by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Tenable accounts for 2.6% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tenable by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,744,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,195,000 after purchasing an additional 111,941 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tenable by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after buying an additional 925,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,937,000 after buying an additional 203,388 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Tenable by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after buying an additional 1,110,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,569,000 after buying an additional 308,646 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TENB. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.62.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $1,108,369.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,630.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $6,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,254,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,665 shares of company stock worth $12,722,568. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.87. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -80.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

