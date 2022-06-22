26,871 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Acquired by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,910,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,523,000 after purchasing an additional 59,732 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 112,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 197.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 44,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000.

GOVT stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12.

