26,871 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Acquired by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.
BATS:GOVT opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12.
