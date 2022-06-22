2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $664.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.22.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. American Trust grew its stake in 2U by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 14,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of 2U by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 114,854 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

