3,000 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Bought by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.70.

PFG opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.61. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.