31,435 Shares in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Bought by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Matisse Capital owned about 0.32% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 623,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 20,456 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 14,402 shares during the period. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 42,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,745. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

