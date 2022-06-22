32,226 Shares in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Bought by Hill Island Financial LLC

Hill Island Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF comprises about 0.5% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 667,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,956,000 after buying an additional 178,639 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,153,000 after acquiring an additional 85,557 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 292,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 45,757 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HMOP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.48. 87,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,835. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $37.38 and a twelve month high of $43.98.

