35,609 Shares in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Bought by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Matisse Capital owned 0.11% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 26,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,078. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

