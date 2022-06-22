3i Group (LON:III) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,042.00

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,042 ($12.76) and last traded at GBX 1,042 ($12.76), with a volume of 221790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,069 ($13.09).

III has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($22.54) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.65) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,444 ($17.69) target price on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 3i Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,221.33 ($14.96).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,252.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,324.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.14 billion and a PE ratio of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 27.25 ($0.33) per share. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $19.25. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

In other 3i Group news, insider Jasi Halai sold 3,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,215 ($14.88), for a total value of £37,203.30 ($45,569.94). Also, insider Julia Wilson sold 25,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,252 ($15.34), for a total transaction of £314,201.92 ($384,862.71).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

