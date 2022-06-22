3M (NYSE:MMM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $128.00

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $128.00 and last traded at $128.92, with a volume of 9412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.11.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $596,325,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,687,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

