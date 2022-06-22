3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 1.6% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth $41,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $128.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.11. 3M has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $203.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

