42,294 Shares in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Bought by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Matisse Capital owned 0.46% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CXH traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,392. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

