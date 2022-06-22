51,000 Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Purchased by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000. Olin accounts for 1.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on OLN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.73.

Olin stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,143. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.15. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.