5,779 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Acquired by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

