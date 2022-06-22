625 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Purchased by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.
Shares of SOXX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $363.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,596. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.65.
About iShares Semiconductor ETF (Get Rating)
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.