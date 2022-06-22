625 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Purchased by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of SOXX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $363.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,596. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

