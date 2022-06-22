6,301 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OKE opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.