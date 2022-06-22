7,066 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 38,747 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 77,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 30,822 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 89,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period.

VTEB traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $49.43. 19,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,556,235. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

