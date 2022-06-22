7,250 Shares in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Bought by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,155,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,826,000 after buying an additional 297,001 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,229,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,885,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 613,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,210,000 after buying an additional 116,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SBGI opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.80.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $2.03. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 36.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

