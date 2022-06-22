888 (LON:888) Hits New 12-Month Low at $172.00

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 172 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 172.20 ($2.11), with a volume of 390056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.30 ($2.18).

888 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.12) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.45) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 617.86 ($7.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £781.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 194.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 230.47.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

