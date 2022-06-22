9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) PT Lowered to $2.00

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64.

9 Meters Biopharma ( NASDAQ:NMTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,863,000 after acquiring an additional 598,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 240,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,347,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

