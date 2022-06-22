A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.14

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and traded as low as $31.10. A-Mark Precious Metals shares last traded at $32.14, with a volume of 146,071 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $740.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of -0.45.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.26. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 1,835 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $142,230.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,709,577.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $795,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,410 shares of company stock valued at $6,637,352 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

