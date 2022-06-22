A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.40.

Several research firms recently commented on AOS. William Blair lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NYSE AOS opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.29.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,495,000 after acquiring an additional 364,383 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 872.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 103,611 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

