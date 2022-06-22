A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) Trading 2% Higher

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.05. 14,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 42,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions.

