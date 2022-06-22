AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of AAC Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Cheng anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year. The consensus estimate for AAC Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $752.56 million during the quarter. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.44%.

Shares of AAC Technologies stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AAC Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.03.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

