ABB (NYSE:ABB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.00

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.12, with a volume of 28244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

ABB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. ABB’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

