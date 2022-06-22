Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.51. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.75.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Abeona Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
