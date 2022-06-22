Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Shares of GLTR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.38. 40,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,912. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.20. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $107.47.

