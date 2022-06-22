Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.00.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed stock opened at $232.27 on Wednesday. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,314 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abiomed (Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.