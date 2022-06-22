ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ABM opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded ABM Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $176,011.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,882.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,385 shares of company stock worth $651,974 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

