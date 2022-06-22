ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.16.

ACAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,812.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,472 shares of company stock valued at $217,476 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACAD opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.68. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

