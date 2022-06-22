ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Cut to $20.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $52,085.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,472 shares of company stock worth $217,476. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares during the period. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.