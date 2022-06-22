ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Citigroup

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.68. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $99,680.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,472 shares of company stock worth $217,476 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

