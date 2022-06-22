Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Compass Point from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:AKR opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 69.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,640,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $18,662,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,714,000 after acquiring an additional 606,843 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $12,441,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 570,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 453,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

