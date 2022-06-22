Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Compass Point from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.12% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
NYSE:AKR opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58.
In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 69.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,640,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $18,662,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,714,000 after acquiring an additional 606,843 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $12,441,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 570,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 453,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
