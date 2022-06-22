Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Compass Point lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $23.00. The stock traded as low as $15.48 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 2239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AKR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 61,590 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 41,508 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.48%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

