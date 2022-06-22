Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Announces $0.23 Dividend

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2263 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
ACAZF opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77.
About Acadian Timber (Get Rating)
