Accenture (ACN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Accenture (NYSE: ACN) recently:

6/17/2022 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $443.00 to $374.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2022 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $440.00 to $364.00.

6/15/2022 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $375.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $375.00 to $330.00.

6/14/2022 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $378.00 to $340.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $282.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.59. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $179.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Accenture plc alerts:

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.