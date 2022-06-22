Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $115.77

Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.77 ($1.42) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.22). Access Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.24), with a volume of 81,498 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of £129.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 115.77.
About Access Intelligence (LON:ACC)
