accesso Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Shares Down 13.3%

accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF – Get Rating) shares fell 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34. 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44.
About accesso Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LOQPF)
