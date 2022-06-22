accesso Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Shares Down 13.3%

accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF – Get Rating) shares fell 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34. 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

